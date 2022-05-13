Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Croc Response Osprey Rehearsals [Image 1 of 3]

    MRF-D 22: Croc Response Osprey Rehearsals

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, lands on the USS Ashland (LSD-48) during exercise Crocodile Response 22 training off the coast of Darwin, NT, Australia, May 13, 2022. VMM 268 conducted refuel and food resupply from USS Ashland to demonstrate their capabilities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 20:05
    Photo ID: 7197284
    VIRIN: 220513-M-KG021-1009
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 647.37 KB
    Location: NT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Croc Response Osprey Rehearsals [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    MRF-D
    MV-22

