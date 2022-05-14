NEANG conducts AARP exercise

The 155th Air Refueling Wing exercised an Alert Aircraft Repositioning Plan with the 55th Wing, Offutt AFB, May 14, 2022, at the Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. The plan was to practice a total force movement to show the integrated partnership of our airpower’s essential role in national defense and global security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

