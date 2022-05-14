Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEANG conducts AARP exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    NEANG conducts AARP exercise

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The 155th Air Refueling Wing exercised an Alert Aircraft Repositioning Plan with the 55th Wing, Offutt AFB, May 14, 2022, at the Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. The plan was to practice a total force movement to show the integrated partnership of our airpower’s essential role in national defense and global security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 16:57
    Photo ID: 7197221
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-MW698-1109
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEANG conducts AARP exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEANG conducts AARP exercise
    NEANG conducts AARP exercise
    NEANG conducts AARP exercise
    NEANG conducts AARP exercise
    NEANG conducts AARP exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Readiness
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Lincoln Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT