Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award

Georgia Air National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski delivers remarks before attaching an Air Force Organizational Excellence Award streamer to the Headquarters, Ga. ANG guidon May 14, 2022 during a special ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. The Department of the Air Force awarded the organization for exceptionally meritorious service between the years 2019-20.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7196900
|VIRIN:
|220514-A-NJ230-299
|Resolution:
|3727x2662
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
