Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award [Image 4 of 4]

    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Air National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski delivers remarks before attaching an Air Force Organizational Excellence Award streamer to the Headquarters, Ga. ANG guidon May 14, 2022 during a special ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. The Department of the Air Force awarded the organization for exceptionally meritorious service between the years 2019-20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7196900
    VIRIN: 220514-A-NJ230-299
    Resolution: 3727x2662
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award
    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award
    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award
    Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia
    Air Force
    Award
    Georgia DOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT