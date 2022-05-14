Georgia Air National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski and Ga. ANG State Command Chief Lynda Washington pose for a photo to highlight the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award certificate May 14, 2022 during a special ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. The Department of the Air Force awarded the organization for exceptionally meritorious service between the years 2019-20.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7196899
|VIRIN:
|220514-A-NJ230-167
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Air National Guard Air Force Organizational Excellence Award [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT