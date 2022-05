Spc. Nathaniel Miska of Oakdale, Minnesota, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the Minnesota National Guard’s 850th Engineer Company, performs a functions check on the M240B machine gun during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 11:08 Photo ID: 7196883 VIRIN: 220512-Z-DY230-3011 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.46 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 37 of 37], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.