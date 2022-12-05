The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Kyle Lawson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, an Infantryman with the Indiana National Guard’s C Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment, and his sponsor, study the range targets for the M240B machine gun during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

