    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes [Image 2 of 2]

    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Vaclav Cervenka and Sgt. Deedra Irwin (center) congratulate each other after being recognized for their Olympic accomplishments in a ceremony May 14, 2022, at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. Four Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers represented the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: Irwin competed on the women's team, Spcs. Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren competed for the men's team, and Cervenka was the men's team alternate. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum)

