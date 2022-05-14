Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes

Spc. Vaclav Cervenka and Sgt. Deedra Irwin (center) congratulate each other after being recognized for their Olympic accomplishments in a ceremony May 14, 2022, at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. Four Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers represented the United States in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: Irwin competed on the women's team, Spcs. Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren competed for the men's team, and Cervenka was the men's team alternate. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum)

