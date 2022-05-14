Sgt. Deedra Irwin, a human resource specialist with 86th Troop Command, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), hugs her father, Rodney Irwin, after being promoted to sergeant in a recognition ceremony May 14, 2022, at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. Irwin placed the strongest U.S. women's biathlon finish in an Olympic competition, placing seventh in the women's individual event during the Winter 2022 Olympics in Beijing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7196804 VIRIN: 220514-Z-YY717-018 Resolution: 809x1158 Size: 420.02 KB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes [Image 2 of 2], by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.