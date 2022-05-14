Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes [Image 1 of 2]

    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Deedra Irwin, a human resource specialist with 86th Troop Command, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), hugs her father, Rodney Irwin, after being promoted to sergeant in a recognition ceremony May 14, 2022, at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. Irwin placed the strongest U.S. women's biathlon finish in an Olympic competition, placing seventh in the women's individual event during the Winter 2022 Olympics in Beijing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 09:27
    Photo ID: 7196804
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-YY717-018
    Resolution: 809x1158
    Size: 420.02 KB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes [Image 2 of 2], by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes
    Vermont Guard recognizes Soldier-biathletes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    Biathlon
    Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT