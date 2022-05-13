From left to right, a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Viper, P-51 Mustang, P-38 Lightning perform a Heritage Flight during the air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7196796
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-RU983-1923
|Resolution:
|3600x2402
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
