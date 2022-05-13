A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender performs an aerial refueling demonstration during the air show rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2022. The air show rehearsal provided an opportunity for Department of Defense employees and their families to see the air show and full display of the capabilities at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 08:55 Photo ID: 7196795 VIRIN: 220513-F-RU983-1444 Resolution: 3600x2402 Size: 3.62 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.