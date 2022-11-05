PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Matt Webb, from Cherryville, N.C., assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3, secures the superstructure during a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure (HVBSS) training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7196776 VIRIN: 220511-N-CO548-1432 Resolution: 2659x1773 Size: 212.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay, HSC-14, EODMU 3 conduct HVBSS training [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.