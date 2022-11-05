Mobile Bay, HSC-14, EODMU 3 conduct HVBSS training

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Cole Adey, from Akron, Ohio, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3, ropes down from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, onto the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) during a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure (HVBSS) training. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

