    Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School [Image 2 of 2]

    Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2014

    Rainier Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where an incident happened that involved a mother who crashed into the fence of the school while having a seizure. Maj. Jessica Maxim, Chief of Medical Operations with I Corps Office of the Command Surgeon, and others took their time to assist in the situation and make sure the woman was safe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

