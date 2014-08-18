Rainier Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where an incident happened that involved a mother who crashed into the fence of the school while having a seizure. Maj. Jessica Maxim, Chief of Medical Operations with I Corps Office of the Command Surgeon, and others took their time to assist in the situation and make sure the woman was safe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)
|08.18.2014
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School
