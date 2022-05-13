Maj. Jessica Maxim, Chief of Medical Operations with I Corps Office of the Command Surgeon, poses in front of the flag on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. May 13, 2022. Maxim assisted in a situation that occurred in the parent pick-up line at an elementary school on JBLM when a mother crashed into the fence due to a seizure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7196390
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-WG527-982
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School
