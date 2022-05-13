Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School [Image 1 of 2]

    Mother Saves Life at Rainier Elementary School

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    Maj. Jessica Maxim, Chief of Medical Operations with I Corps Office of the Command Surgeon, poses in front of the flag on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. May 13, 2022. Maxim assisted in a situation that occurred in the parent pick-up line at an elementary school on JBLM when a mother crashed into the fence due to a seizure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:31
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
