Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Williams, an instructor and sexual assault response coordinator for the 42nd Military Police Brigade, left, fields questions during a discussion about reporting sexual assault, as part of the newly-established Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Protection Liaison Team training, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)
New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons
