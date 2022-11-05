Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons [Image 1 of 4]

    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Williams, an instructor and sexual assault response coordinator for the 42nd Military Police Brigade, left, educates Soldiers in the newly-established Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Protection Liaison Team training, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7196381
    VIRIN: 220511-A-NQ680-1001
    Resolution: 5304x3516
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons
    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons
    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons
    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New SHARP Course Trains Soldiers To Be Liaisons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SexualHarrassmentandAssaultResponsePreventionProgram #SHARP #SpeakUp #PreventionStartsWithYou #OneT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT