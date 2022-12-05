Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christina Ross 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2022) - Naval Aircrewman (helicopter) 1st Class Joshua Krugh and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Braden Richardson prepare for take-off in an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 on Naval Air Station North Island. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Ross)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 16:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    San Diego
    MH-60S
    squadron
    NASNI
    HSC-3
    Fly Navy

