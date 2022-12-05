Reenlistment Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2022) - Lieutenant Razvan Melen conducts pre-flight inspections on an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 on Naval Air Station North Island prior to a reenlistment flight. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Ross)

