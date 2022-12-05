Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament [Image 7 of 7]

    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Khari Parker, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, performs an 18-month inspection on a Missile Launcher-128 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 12, 2022. Airmen perform inspections on weaponry to reduce the possibility of malfunctions while loading missiles onto F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7195591
    VIRIN: 220512-F-BD538-1094
    Resolution: 4897x3253
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament
    4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Munitions

    Weapons

    4th Munitions Airmen

    TAGS

    Munitions
    Weapons
    4th Munitions Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT