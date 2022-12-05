Staff Sgt. Khari Parker, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, performs an 18-month inspection on a Missile Launcher-128 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 12, 2022. Airmen perform inspections on weaponry to reduce the possibility of malfunctions while loading missiles onto F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:10
|Photo ID:
|7195591
|VIRIN:
|220512-F-BD538-1094
|Resolution:
|4897x3253
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
