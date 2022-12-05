4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament

Staff Sgt. Khari Parker, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, performs an 18-month inspection on a Missile Launcher-128 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 12, 2022. Airmen perform inspections on weaponry to reduce the possibility of malfunctions while loading missiles onto F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

