Senior Airman Megan Perkins, 4th Munitions Squadron armament maintenance member, assembles an Adapter Unit-552 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 12, 2022. The ADU-552 allows for missiles to connect with the pylon so that Airmen can load bombs on F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:10 Photo ID: 7195590 VIRIN: 220512-F-BD538-1089 Resolution: 2998x2450 Size: 942.49 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Munitions Airmen provide reliable armament [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.