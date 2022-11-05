U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rafael Pacheco, Air Combat Command functional manager, talks with airborne cryptologic language analyst students assigned to the 517th Training Group at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 11, 2022. Pacheco was one of more than 20 operational leaders who visited the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for a bi-annual VisitPalooza. VisitPalooza is an event hosted by the 517th TRG, allowing visitors the opportunity to get a glimpse of students' lives as they go through the strenuous curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7195276 VIRIN: 220511-F-QS178-4011 Resolution: 5421x3817 Size: 4.38 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 517th Training Group hosts operational leaders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.