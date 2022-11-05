Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 517th Training Group hosts operational leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    The 517th Training Group hosts operational leaders

    PRESIDIO ON MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force airborne cryptologic language analyst students assigned to the 517th Training Group gather to speak with Lt. Col. James Ruby, 97th Intelligence Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Vertner, 97th IS senior enlisted leader, at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 11, 2022. More than 20 operational commanders, senior enlisted leaders, functional managers and operational leaders gathered at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for the 517th Training Group’s VisitPalooza. VisitPalooza is an event hosted by the 517th TRG, allowing visitors the opportunity to get a glimpse of students' lives as they go through the strenuous curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7195275
    VIRIN: 220511-F-QS178-4008
    Resolution: 4885x3269
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO ON MONTEREY, CA, US
    This work, The 517th Training Group hosts operational leaders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS

    Presidio of Monterey
    POM
    VisitPalooza

