U.S. Air Force airborne cryptologic language analyst students assigned to the 517th Training Group gather to speak with Lt. Col. James Ruby, 97th Intelligence Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Vertner, 97th IS senior enlisted leader, at Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 11, 2022. More than 20 operational commanders, senior enlisted leaders, functional managers and operational leaders gathered at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center for the 517th Training Group’s VisitPalooza. VisitPalooza is an event hosted by the 517th TRG, allowing visitors the opportunity to get a glimpse of students' lives as they go through the strenuous curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7195275 VIRIN: 220511-F-QS178-4008 Resolution: 4885x3269 Size: 3.04 MB Location: PRESIDIO ON MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 517th Training Group hosts operational leaders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.