Gary Leamons (at white board), course instructor, points out a key point to students attending the JLTV Phase II class. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7195022
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-WE835-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading the Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT