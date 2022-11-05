Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 10:31 Photo ID: 7195022 VIRIN: 220511-A-WE835-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.41 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Leading the Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.