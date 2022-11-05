A student in the JLTV Phase II course lines up a tire before installing it. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7195019
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-WE385-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lining Up A Tire [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
