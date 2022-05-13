U.S. Soldiers with Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment alongside German soldiers receive an after action review during the “Pioneer Challenge” at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 13, 2022. Pioneer Challenge is a physically demanding training event that incorporates military tasks and skills specific to the RES to promote cohesion and esprit de corps among the Pioneer formation and their German partners. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Photo ID: 7194830
This work, Pioneer Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach