    Pioneer Challenge [Image 8 of 11]

    Pioneer Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment alongside a German soldier secure a building during the “Pioneer Challenge” at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 13, 2022. Pioneer Challenge is a physically demanding training event that incorporates military tasks and skills specific to the RES to promote cohesion and esprit de corps among the Pioneer formation and their German partners. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 08:37
    Photo ID: 7194829
    VIRIN: 220513-A-HE359-0265
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pioneer Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

