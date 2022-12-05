Lightning Troop 3/2CR LFX

U.S. Army Pvt. Christopher Daniel with Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment pulls security during a squad live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022. 2CR provides the 7th ATC with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

