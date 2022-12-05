Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Troop 3/2CR LFX [Image 3 of 17]

    Lightning Troop 3/2CR LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare ammunition for a squad live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022. 2CR provides the 7th ATC with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

