1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response

Pfc. Janelle Nuqui, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to Echo Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade performs a hot refuel on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1ACB at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Exercise Saber Strike, Pepelishte, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022. A hot refuel is when an aircraft receives fuel while the engines and rotors are running.



Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

