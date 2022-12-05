Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response [Image 4 of 6]

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response

    PEPELISHTE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Taquan Jones, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to Echo Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade performs a hot refuel on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1ACB at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Exercise Saber Strike, Pepelishte, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022. A hot refuel is when an aircraft receives fuel while the engines and rotors are running.

    Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 03:33
    Photo ID: 7194427
    VIRIN: 220512-A-DG300-0012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PEPELISHTE, MK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Swift Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT