U.S. Army Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander passing the Unit Colors tot he incoming Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jason O. Luckey during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Freedom Field in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on May 12, 2022. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zachary A. Morano/1TSB 304th ESB-E UPAR)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 02:34
|Photo ID:
|7194404
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-A1203-003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
