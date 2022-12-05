U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mickey M. West, former Battalion Commander of the 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced giving away the Unit's Colors to Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Freedom Field in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on May 12, 2022. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zachary A. Morano/1TSB 304th ESB-E UPAR)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 02:34 Photo ID: 7194403 VIRIN: 220512-A-A1203-002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.63 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.