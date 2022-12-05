Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mickey M. West, former Battalion Commander of the 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced giving away the Unit's Colors to Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Freedom Field in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on May 12, 2022. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zachary A. Morano/1TSB 304th ESB-E UPAR)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

