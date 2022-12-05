U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mickey M. West, former Battalion Commander of the 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced giving away the Unit's Colors to Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Freedom Field in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on May 12, 2022. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zachary A. Morano/1TSB 304th ESB-E UPAR)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 02:34
|Photo ID:
|7194403
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-A1203-002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
