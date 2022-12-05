BELMOPAN, Belize (May 12, 2022) Mexican Naval Infantry Corps Marines assigned to Location, Search, and Neutralization of Explosive Devices unit conduct IED training alongside French Army Antilles Explosive Ordnance Disposal team during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 11, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

