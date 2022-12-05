BELMOPAN, Belize (May 12, 2022) Members of the Belizean Defense Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit investigates a suspicious item during counter IED training at Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 12, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7193996 VIRIN: 220512-N-FV745-1019 Resolution: 6018x4012 Size: 19.01 MB Location: BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.