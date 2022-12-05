Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary, Deputy Meet with Defense Business Board [Image 2 of 4]

    Defense Secretary, Deputy Meet with Defense Business Board

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the Defense Business Board, with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks; and (left) the chair of the Defense Business Board, former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Lloyd Austin
    Kathleen Hicks
    SECDEFAustin
    Defense Business Board

