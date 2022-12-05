Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the Defense Business Board, with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks; and (left) the chair of the Defense Business Board, former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:12 Photo ID: 7193811 VIRIN: 220512-D-BN624-0181 Resolution: 6196x4131 Size: 24.63 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Secretary, Deputy Meet with Defense Business Board [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.