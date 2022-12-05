Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the Defense Business Board, with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7193813
|VIRIN:
|220512-D-BN624-0220
|Resolution:
|7847x5231
|Size:
|29.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary, Deputy Meet with Defense Business Board [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT