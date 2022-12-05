U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 56th Signal Batallion set up switches and modems during a contingency command post (CCP) deployment exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 12, 2022. A CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7193648
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-JF826-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras
