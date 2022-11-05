U.S. Army South Soldiers stand in formation for accountability beginning a contingency command post (CCP) deployment exercise on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. A CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7193645
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-JF826-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras
