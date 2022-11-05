Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras [Image 1 of 7]

    Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Soldiers stand in formation for accountability beginning a contingency command post (CCP) deployment exercise on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. A CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 17:33
    VIRIN: 220511-A-JF826-1002
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army South
    Contingency Command Post
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Deployment Exercise
    Deployment Readiness Exercise

