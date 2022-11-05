Army South begins deployment exercise in Honduras

U.S. Army South Soldiers stand in formation for accountability beginning a contingency command post (CCP) deployment exercise on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. A CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022
Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US