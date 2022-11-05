BAMC Auxiliary supports patient care through welfare grants

U.S. Army Maj. Gloria Rapkin representing the Nursing Education Training Simulation Center, thanks Cam Jacobson, right, Brooke Army Medical Center Auxiliary 2022 welfare chair, for a neonatal intubation training manikin during the BAMC Auxiliary Welfare Recognition Ceremony at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. The welfare committee approved 15 grants and four emergency requests totaling more than $24,000 to help support patient care at BAMC. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)
