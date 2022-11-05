BAMC Auxiliary supports patient care through welfare grants

Cam Jacobson, right, Brooke Army Medical Center Auxiliary 2022 welfare chair, presents Dr. Alison Wiesenthal, Palliative Care chief, bereavement guides and journals during the BAMC Auxiliary Welfare Recognition Ceremony at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. The welfare committee approved 15 grants and four emergency requests totaling more than $24,000 to help support patient care at BAMC. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

