    BAMC Auxiliary supports patient care through welfare grants

    BAMC Auxiliary supports patient care through welfare grants

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Garron Webster 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Cam Jacobson, right, Brooke Army Medical Center Auxiliary 2022 welfare chair, presents Dr. Alison Wiesenthal, Palliative Care chief, bereavement guides and journals during the BAMC Auxiliary Welfare Recognition Ceremony at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022. The welfare committee approved 15 grants and four emergency requests totaling more than $24,000 to help support patient care at BAMC. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7193643
    VIRIN: 220511-A-EI157-0115
    Resolution: 3362x2690
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Auxiliary supports patient care through welfare grants, by Garron Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

