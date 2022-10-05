Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRNMMC Leadership Recognizes Nursing Team Members [Image 4 of 4]

    WRNMMC Leadership Recognizes Nursing Team Members

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Navy Lt. j.g. Jill Ciritella, of the Mother Infant Care Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, virtually accepts the Nightingale Award May 10. The nomination submitted for her to receive the award explained she assisted a pre-term mother who was unable to see her baby in the NICU by writing notes from the baby to the mom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRNMMC Leadership Recognizes Nursing Team Members [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Nurses Week
    Mother Infant Care Center

