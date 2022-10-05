WRNMMC Leadership Recognizes Nursing Team Members

Navy Lt. j.g. Jill Ciritella, of the Mother Infant Care Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, virtually accepts the Nightingale Award May 10. The nomination submitted for her to receive the award explained she assisted a pre-term mother who was unable to see her baby in the NICU by writing notes from the baby to the mom.

