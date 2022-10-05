Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director Brig. Gen. Jack Davis (right) congratulates Army 2nd Lt. Zackary Boadway (left) and Spc. Garrett Hutchinson for earning the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, created in 2001 by the DAISY Foundation to say “thank you” to nurses and for exemplifying “compassion, courage and integrity.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7193366 VIRIN: 220512-A-AB123-1002 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 4.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WRNMMC Leadership Recognizes Nursing Team Members [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.