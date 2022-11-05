Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Lindsay Roman 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett speaks at the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association's Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium in Augusta, Ga., May 11, 2022. Barrett's remarks on develop the Army cyber workforce marked her first major speaking engagement after assuming command of U.S. Army Cyber Command a week earlier. (Photo by MAJ Lindsay Roman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:39
    Photo ID: 7193359
    VIRIN: 220511-A-WN438-001
    Resolution: 1890x1292
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Lindsay Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce
    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce
    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    220511-A-WN438-001

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT