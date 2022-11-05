Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett speaks at the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association's Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium in Augusta, Ga., May 11, 2022. Barrett's remarks on develop the Army cyber workforce marked her first major speaking engagement after assuming command of U.S. Army Cyber Command a week earlier. (Photo by MAJ Lindsay Roman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:39 Photo ID: 7193359 VIRIN: 220511-A-WN438-001 Resolution: 1890x1292 Size: 2.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Lindsay Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.