Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett speaks at the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association's Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium in Augusta, Ga., May 11, 2022. Barrett's remarks on develop the Army cyber workforce marked her first major speaking engagement after assuming command of U.S. Army Cyber Command a week earlier. (Photo by MAJ Lindsay Roman)
Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce
