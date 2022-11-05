ARCYBER senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols (left) responds to a question during a panel discussion of training and retaining enlisted cyber service members at the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association's Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium in Augusta, Ga., May 11, 2022. Nichols was joined on the panel by Command Master Chief Scott Nagle of the U.S. Navy (right) and (not pictured) moderator Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon of U.S. Cyber Command and panelists Senior Chief J. "Rich" Helton of the U.S. Coast Guard; Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse of the Cyber National Mission Force; Chief Master Sgt. David Klink of the Defense Information Systems Agency; and Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (Photo by Lindsay Roman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:39 Photo ID: 7193357 VIRIN: 220511-A-WN438-002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Lindsay Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.