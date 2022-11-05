Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Lindsay Roman 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    ARCYBER senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols (left) responds to a question during a panel discussion of training and retaining enlisted cyber service members at the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association's Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium in Augusta, Ga., May 11, 2022. Nichols was joined on the panel by Command Master Chief Scott Nagle of the U.S. Navy (right) and (not pictured) moderator Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon of U.S. Cyber Command and panelists Senior Chief J. "Rich" Helton of the U.S. Coast Guard; Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse of the Cyber National Mission Force; Chief Master Sgt. David Klink of the Defense Information Systems Agency; and Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (Photo by Lindsay Roman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:39
    Photo ID: 7193357
    VIRIN: 220511-A-WN438-002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Lindsay Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce
    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce
    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Cyber leaders discuss development of Army, joint cyber workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    talent management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT