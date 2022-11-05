Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radford promotes to brigadier general [Image 4 of 4]

    Radford promotes to brigadier general

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Kenneth Radford, Alaska Air National Guard chief of staff, promotes to brigadier general May 11, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Radford previously served as 176th vice wing commander, 176th Operations Group commander and 249th Airlift Squadron commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

