JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Kenneth Radford, Alaska Air National Guard chief of staff, promotes to brigadier general May 11, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Radford previously served as 176th vice wing commander, 176th Operations Group commander and 249th Airlift Squadron commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7193059
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-FC240-1001
|Resolution:
|5356x3571
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Radford promotes to brigadier general [Image 4 of 4], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT