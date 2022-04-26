'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces

Center, Shane Ott, 526th Electronics Maintenance Squadron, inspects a Base Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) power unit during validation and verification testing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 26, 2022. The 526th EMXS activated a new maintenance workload on BEAR units after successfully testing the unit's first repaired asset. BEAR power units are used to power U.S. Air Force forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

