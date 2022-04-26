Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces [Image 6 of 7]

    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    Hill Air Force Base

    The engine from a Base Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) power unit sits inside a newly designed work space at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 26, 2022. The 526th EMXS activated a new maintenance workload on BEAR units after successfully testing the unit's first repaired asset. BEAR power units are used to power U.S. Air Force forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7192674
    VIRIN: 220426-F-OD616-0006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces
    'Bear Tamers' activate workload, ensure power for forward forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Bear Tamers&rsquo; activate workload, ensure power for forward forces

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    526th Electronics Maintenance Squadron
    526th EMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT