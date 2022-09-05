Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

     Coast Guard cutter repatriates 44 Dominicans, following 2 illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico  [Image 1 of 2]

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated interdicts a 25-foot vessel taking part in an illegal voyage May 9, 2022 in the Mona Passage. The crew of the cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 19 Dominican Republic nationals from this group to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel May 11, 2022, along with 25 Dominican Republic nationals from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7192664
    VIRIN: 220509-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 640x479
    Size: 94.5 KB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  Coast Guard cutter repatriates 44 Dominicans, following 2 illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico  [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Dominican Republic Navy
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos
    Illegal Voyage
    19 Dominican Republic nationals

