The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated interdicts a 25-foot vessel taking part in an illegal voyage May 9, 2022 in the Mona Passage. The crew of the cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 19 Dominican Republic nationals from this group to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel May 11, 2022, along with 25 Dominican Republic nationals from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7192664 VIRIN: 220509-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 640x479 Size: 94.5 KB Location: DO Web Views: 16 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard cutter repatriates 44 Dominicans, following 2 illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.